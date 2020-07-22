A decline in social distancing in Colorado in May and June may have contributed to a rise in the number of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) cases and hospitalizations in the state, a press release from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment stated Thursday.
Modeling results compiled by a group of public health scientists put together by the Colorado School of Public Health, show a sharp curve upward as cases and hospitalizations have increased over the last few weeks.
The latest modeling report provides projections based on COVID-19 hospital census data to characterize the current status of the COVID-19 epidemic in Colorado, and the impact of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.
It also provides projections based on various policy scenarios around social distancing, mask-wearing, and case detection and containment. The models are based on Colorado data and assumptions.
Key findings from the report include:
• COVID-19 hospitalizations have been increasing since late June.
• The estimated effective reproductive number has increased over the past two weeks and is now at the highest estimated value since late March. Social distancing has declined since May.
• Collectively, these data indicate that the trajectory of SARS-CoV-2 transmission in Colorado has changed over the past two months, from a curve of declining infections in May to a curve of increasing infections.
The most recent model results suggest the rate of increase has changed from slow growth to a more rapid increase in cases.
• If Colorado remains on the current estimated trajectory, it is expected that intensive care unit capacity will be exceeded in early September.
If social distancing continues to decline, Colorado could exceed hospital capacity in late August. Under these scenarios, without additional interventions or changes in social distancing, demand could greatly exceed hospital capacity.
• If social distancing is increased or other interventions to reduce transmission are implemented, the projected growth in infections and hospital demand is slower and, depending on the efficacy of these interventions, ICU capacity is reached in the fall or not at all.
The Colorado School of Public Health group includes modeling scientists at the CSPH and the University of Colorado School of Medicine at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, as well as experts from the University of Colorado Boulder, University of Colorado Denver and Colorado State University.
All modeling reports are available on the Colorado School of Public Health’s COVID-19 website.
