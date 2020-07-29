Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Tuesday that the state’s bipartisan canvass boards have submitted their official abstract of votes, thereby concluding the 2020 State Primary Election.
The Secretary of State’s office worked with Colorado’s County Clerks to complete a risk-limiting audit state-wide Wednesday, after which, each county’s bipartisan canvass board certified the election results in each Colorado county.
The canvass boards have submitted the final results to the Secretary of State’s office and the election is now deemed official.
The official breakdown of voter turnout is as follows:
Total voter turnout:1,601,524
Mail ballots:1,590,887
In-person ballots:10,637
Democratic:1,003,508
Republican:590,990
Libertarian:7,026
Female:857,116
Male:729,147
Not Provided:15,261
For more information visit sos.state.co.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.