Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Tuesday that the state’s bipartisan canvass boards have submitted their official abstract of votes, thereby concluding the 2020 State Primary Election.

The Secretary of State’s office worked with Colorado’s County Clerks to complete a risk-limiting audit state-wide Wednesday, after which, each county’s bipartisan canvass board certified the election results in each Colorado county.  

The canvass boards have submitted the final results to the Secretary of State’s office and the election is now deemed official.

The official breakdown of voter turnout is as follows:

Total voter turnout:1,601,524

Mail ballots:1,590,887 

In-person ballots:10,637 

Democratic:1,003,508 

Republican:590,990 

Libertarian:7,026

Female:857,116 

Male:729,147 

Not Provided:15,261

For more information visit sos.state.co.us.

 

