Salida Troop 60 and Buena Vista Troop 67 scouts backpacked more than 35 miles on the Colorado Trail West, starting at Cottonwood Pass west of Buena Vista and finishing below Monarch Mountain near Garfield.
The four-day, three-night hike was an unsupported backpacking trip. The scouts were not externally resupplied and thus carried all their food and gear, resupplying only water.
Seven scouts and four adults completed the hike. The hike leader was Finnegan Blackburn, a third-year scout and eighth-grader at Salida Middle School.
“We had some tough weather. Big storm cells gave us some rain and hail,” Blackburn said. “We had to hike hard and fast in some sections above treeline to avoid the storms.”
To start the hike, they struck out north of Cottonwood Pass, immediately gaining altitude from the 12,126-foot trailhead. This segment of the Colorado Trail West – Continental Divide Trail, is nearly all above treeline for the first 10 miles.
“It was tough but really incredible to move so far over just four days. We did 13 miles, two days in a row. At night, I ate then went right to sleep,” said seventh-grader Jack Baker.
“We had a young group but a very prepared and tough group,” said Scoutmaster Buel Mattix.
“These are all seventh- and-eighth graders. This was a difficult hike by any standard, but they were great, well prepared physically and mentally,” Mattix said.
Three of the scouts had previously completed a 22-mile segment of the Colorado Trail West, south of Cottonwood Pass to Winfield. By hiking this section, Grayson Brown, Ryus Mattix and Fletcher Mattix successfully hiked a contiguous 55-mile stretch of the Colorado Trail West.
“It was a really fun hike, a bit too much rain, but it was great to be out for multiple nights,” Brown said.
The scouts who completed the hike were Blackburn, Baker, Ryus Mattix, Fletcher Mattix, Brown, Matthew Torrens, and Joshua Torrens.
With school back in session, Salida scouts are meeting again at 6-7 p.m. Mondays at the American Legion Hut at 10th and I streets. New boys are always welcome. Scouts are ages 11 to 17 or sixth through 12th grade. For information on Salida’s Troop 60, contact Brian Petit at teampetit@hotmail.com.
For boys in first to fifth grades (ages 7-10), Salida has a Cub Scout pack. For more information for this age group, contact Buel Mattix, 719-221-0492, or buellygoat@hotmail.com.
