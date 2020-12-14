The Dow squeaked out a slight gain while most equity markets finished modestly down Friday.
Global markets were largely weaker as well.
Benchmark 10-year yields dropped below .90 percent, and cyclical sectors, including financials, energy and materials, lagged Friday.
The economic recovery has lost momentum, placing additional urgency on lawmakers to agree on a relief deal.
Stocks posted their second weekly loss in the last six weeks as equities retreated from all-time highs.
Crude oil futures fell $.22 to $46.56 a barrel. Gold futures rose $6.10 to $1,843.50.
