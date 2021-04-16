Morgan bowls a 300

Troy Morgan was a happy man Monday night at Split Happens Bowling Center, bowling his first ever 300 point game in about 18 years of league bowling.
Morgan, who bowls for the BV Automotive team in the Monday Night Rainbow League, said he was overwhelmed with excitement and a sense of accomplishment on finally bowling a perfect game.
He will continue to try to improve his game.
He said last year his average was 188 and he has improved it this year by 15 pins to 207.
He said his personal high score is 730 pins and he had is eye on making it to 800.
To celebrate his achievement, the owner of Split Happens, Rick Holland, will present Morgan with a check for $300 at next week’s league event, a prize he gives to any league member who accomplishes the feat.
