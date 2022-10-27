Buena Vista High School graduate Joseph DeMoor brought home gold from the 2022 Skyrunning World Championships in Italy’s Ossola Valley Sept. 9-11.

Skyrunning involves running above 6,500 feet at a grade-2 climb with an incline over 30 percent, according to the International Skyrunning Federation. The championships featured three races: Vertical, Sky and SkyUltra.

