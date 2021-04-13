April is recognized across the nation as Child Abuse Prevention month. Although some of the activities bringing together our community in recognition of this month have been sidelined due to COVID-19 safety precautions, it is nonetheless important to acknowledge the significance of this month.
The beginnings of this official month began in this country when the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act was passed as federal legislation in 1974, and the original purpose remains intact to this day.
This legislation represents the principle of preventing both child abuse and neglect.
The U.S. Department of Human Services is the Federal agency that has been charged with supporting states, tribes and communities, in providing programs and services to protect children and strengthen families.
In 1983 April was proclaimed National Child Abuse Prevention for the first time by Congress.
A short time after this in 1989, the Blue Ribbon Campaign had its beginnings in Virginia. The campaign began as a grandmother’s tribute to her grandson who died as a tragic result of child abuse.
The Blue Ribbon Campaign has since expanded across the country, and many express their solidarity by wearing blue ribbons each April in support. It is why Chaffee proudly displays our own ribbon on “S” Mountain (Tenderfoot Mountain).
Although April has become a dedicated month with a concentration of opportunities for awareness, it’s important to recognize the expansion of Child Abuse Prevention initiatives as a year-long effort.
Indeed in 2003 an initiative was launched at the 14th National Conference on Child Abuse and Neglect, devoted to the theme and broadening the scope of child abuse prevention community awareness through the use of tools, resources, activities and materials available on the web and provided by federal agencies, organizations and concerned citizens in communities nationwide.
Chaffee County Department of Human Services continues to be a part of this national movement to raise awareness about Child Abuse Prevention.
Each year has built off the last in this growing effort. Please consider participating in our Chaffee County Art Exhibit for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness. I would encourage all to consider hanging a blue ribbon or wreath in your home or the window of your car to stand in solidarity against child abuse.
Keri Vignale is a Family Engagement/Foster Care Coordinator with Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.