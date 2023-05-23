Paddlefest kicks off summer

Buena Vista’s own whitewater festival CKS Paddlefest, is right around the corner, set for Friday through Monday.
The Memorial Day weekend festivities on and off the river provide a kickoff to the town’s summer season.
“It’s just a good ‘kickoff to summer’ event. We always call it that, and it always feels like it,” CKS Paddlefest event coordinator Cat Tobin said. “This time of year, lots of people are coming into town and getting … on the Arkansas. The water’s coming up and the desert flowers are blooming.”
This year’s schedule includes events for paddlers of all skill levels, including the new-to-Paddlefest Pine Creek Slalom and the third-annual Pie Splat Challenge.
The weekend will offer clinics as well as competitions.
“The aspect of collaboration is huge for us,” Tobin said. “Every year, I’m most impressed with how Paddlefest carries itself with its followers, its interest and people who volunteer and are involved in it and are just passionate about being involved in any capacity. It just seems like a huge community effort that has been going back for 20 years. I feel like I can’t say enough about the support of ongoing fans and participants of Paddlefest that truly make it happen.”
The whole event will also be a fundraiser for the Pocket Wave 2.0 project, Tobin said. Entry cost proceeds go to the Pocket Wave, as will raffle ticket sales throughout the weekend.
“It seems like every organizer of all the events is donating a portion of the proceeds to the Pocket Wave,” she said. “Pretty much the whole thing is focused on finishing up that last little bit of fundraising that’s needed for reconstruction of the Pocket Wave.”
Events will include:
Friday
Pine Creek race moves from FIBArk to Paddlefest event
Kicking off the weekend on Friday is the Freestyle Kayak Rodeo Competition, to be held at the Top Hole of the Buena Vista River Park. On-site registration at the river park will start at 8:30 a.m., and the competition will start at 9 a.m.
The Antix Joy Lap down The Numbers stretch of the Arkansas River with Team Jackson will start around noon on Friday.
The clinic will emphasize slicey boating down the 5.8-mile stretch. Interested boaters should plan to show up early for registration and more information. Meet at the Jackson tent on the Lawn in South Main.
New to Paddlefest this year is the Pine Creek Giant Slalom. The sprint kayak race runs down Pine Creek Rapid, near Granite, and will consist of two individual runs.
Contestants will navigate up to five slalom gates during their runs, which will be placed to steer racers away from potential dangers in the rapid.
Though FIBArk used to host the slalom, their timing set the slalom for peak season flows.
“Often it will get relocated because the flows are too high,” said Tobin. “The thought is to get it earlier in the season so that we can maintain that location for the course and hope that the water kind of stays at an intermediate level so it’s not too high.”
Winners will be determined by the fastest run down the course out of the best of two. Entry to the event will be limited to available parking at the event.
“It’s a pretty classic slalom race,” she said. “It has a little bit of a following, so we’ll see how it does and hopefully we include it in years to come.”
Racers will meet starting at 3:30 p.m. to check in at the Pine Creek parking lot (Tiger Lily Creek turnoff). There will be a pre-race meeting at 4:30 p.m., and the race will start at 5 p.m.
There is a $40 entry fee, with proceeds going to the Pocket Wave 2.0 project. Each registrant will receive a raffle ticket and be entered to win a $1,000 gift card for CKS River Supply.
Visit ckspaddlefest.regfox.com/2023-pine-creek-giant-slalom to register or contact paddlefest@cksmainstreet.com for more details.
Saturday
River surf comp, Space Godzilla tune-ups
The classic River Surf Competition will be Saturday at the Staircase Wave. Warm-ups will start at 9 a.m., competition begins at 10 a.m.
Registration, now open online, costs $25 for prone or paddle entries or $35 for both. Each registrant will receive a raffle ticket and be entered to win a $1,000 gift card for CKS River Supply.
The light-hearted competition is open to experienced river SUP and prone surfers, and will have open heats of five surfers at a time.
Each surfer enters the wave and surfs for up to 1 minute. Once a surfer blows off the wave or their minute is up, the next ready rider enters.
A full schedule for the surf competition can be found online at ckspaddlefest.regfox.com/2023-river-surf-comp
For paddlers looking to tune up their Space Godzillas, Team Jackson will offer a Freestyle Kayak Clinic Saturday morning.
On-site registration will be at the Jackson tent on The Lawn in South Main at 9 a.m., with the clinic starting at 10 a.m. Plan on showing up a little early for more info and registration.
There will also be a second Freestyle Kayak Rodeo Competition on Saturday, starting at noon at the Competition Wave in the BV River Park. On-site registration on The Lawn at South Main will start at 11 a.m.
Sunday
Three Rock Pie Splat Challenge returns, Numbers raced twice
To start off Sunday’s events, Team Jackson is hosting a Break Down The Numbers clinic. The clinic is great for anyone who has run The Numbers before or can have a friend vouch for their descent.
The clinic offers paddlers a chance to work on seeing all the features in play and learn how to react.
After the clinic, there will be two Numbers races – one for kayakers and one for rafters. Check-in for all will be at 11 a.m., with the race starting at noon. Participants must have solid Class IV paddling experience.
This time-trial race takes place in the Numbers section of the Arkansas River. Racers will be released at 1-minute intervals beginning at noon to race roughly 1.25 miles from Number 1 to the eddy at Number 5.5 on river left, finishing when the bow of their boat crosses the finish line.
Participants can choose one of five classes: Men’s Long Boat (9-12 feet, 6 inches), Men’s Short Boat (under 9 feet), Women’s Open (all boats), R4 Men’s Raft or R4 Women’s Raft.
The cost to enter the Numbers race is $35 for men’s long boat, men’s short boat and women’s open, and $40 for R4 men’s raft or R4 women’s raft.
Each registrant will receive a raffle ticket and be entered to win a $1,000 gift card for CKS River Supply, and proceeds of this event go to developing the Pocket Wave 2.0.
The Three Rock Pie Splat Challenge will also be back for another year. Held at the BV Play Park under Beaver Falls (Ramsour) Bridge at 3:30 p.m., this downriver freestyle splat contest challenges competitors to splat one of three designated boulders that are below the bridge.
Bonus points for impressing the judges by cartwheeling, bow/stern stalling or any other playful maneuvers in the space between the three boulders.
“It’s basically bashing into a rock with your boat,” Tobin said. It can include bumping the nose of the boat, landing on top or other engagement with the rock. “The exact rules will be clarified at the beginning of the event.”
To enter, competitors must bring their own pie. The winner will get to splat a cream pie in the face of one other competitor of their choosing.
All competitors must agree to the possibility of getting splatted with a pie and promise to happily enjoy this treatment. After the competition, all competitors and spectators are invited to a potluck-style pie feast on the bridge.
Tobin attributes the origins of the Pie Splat to the Holcombe family. Peter, Kathy and their daughter Abby have been longtime contributors to Paddlefest organization and events.
“Splatting happens quite a bit in playboating, and it’s just another event to get people on the water doing something different that isn’t super rigid and race- or point-focused,” she said. “It’s just a way to hang out and eat pie with people who might be interested in doing something that’s a little more lighthearted.”
Pies can be obtained in BV from Sorelle Delicatessen, City Market, LaGree’s and Loback’s Bakery. Though the event is free, there will be donation opportunities for the Pocket Wave 2.0.
Sunday evening will wrap up with the awards ceremony, held at Ramsour Bridge at 5:30 p.m. Winners will be announced and prizes will be awarded to participating athletes.
Monday
Milk Run hosts Race to the Grill at River Runners
The weekend will close out with an appropriately mellow Monday, featuring the Race to the Grill at River Runners.
The downriver sprint is through the infamous Milk Run (family float section) of the Arkansas River. The race is open to any craft – kayaks, duckies or SUPs. The race is a one-at-a-time time-trial release down this Class 2+ section of whitewater, beginning at Wilderness Aware in Johnson Village and ending at the River Runners Grill.
Cold beverages and hot fish tacos will be waiting for racers at the River Runners Riverside Grill, just across the river from the Fisherman’s Bridge boat ramp.
Junior racers may need to be accompanied by an adult.
Racers need to be comfortable and experienced in Class 2+ whitewater and have the appropriate gear to accompany them. Boats can be dropped off at Wilderness Aware prior to registration at River Runners, and all boats and gear should be placed out of the way of vehicular traffic at the top of the boat ramp.
Register at River Runners at 11 a.m. There is a $15 entry cost per racer, and each registrant will receive a raffle ticket and be entered to win a $1,000 gift card for CKS River Supply.
Proceeds of this event go to developing the Pocket Wave 2.0. Visit ckspaddlefest.regfox.com/2023-race-to-the-grill for registration and information.
The Triple Crown
No weekend of competitions would be complete without a Triple Crown. New to Paddlefest this year, the CKS Triple Crown is a three-stage event, including The Numbers Race or Pine Creek Slalom, the Freestyle Rodeos and the Three Rock Splat Challenge.
“Oftentimes, there’s a prize for the best of the best in a category,” she said. “This is an opportunity to be involved in multiple events throughout the weekend and have a chance at a large prize and recognition based on your amount of involvement, not just how well you do in those events.”
The overall winner of the women’s and men’s classes will get their names on a trophy to be on display in the CKS Main Street shop. Every person who enters an event will get a raffle ticket for each event entered.
These tickets will then be drawn for prizes. A participant could get last place but walk away with the best prize from all of CKS Paddlefest.
For more information about this year’s Paddlefest schedule, visit www.ckspaddlefest.com/ or contact paddlefest@cks.c
