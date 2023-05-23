Paddlefest kicks off summer

CKS Paddlefest’s schedule includes events for paddlers of all skill levels, including the new-to-Paddlefest Pine Creek Slalom and the third-annual Pie Splat Challenge.

 Times file photo by Max R. Smith

Buena Vista’s own whitewater festival CKS Paddlefest, is right around the corner, set for Friday through Monday.

The Memorial Day weekend festivities on and off the river provide a kickoff to the town’s summer season.

