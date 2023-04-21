Former resident asks for help for her dog

Dianne Matheny, of Moran, Kansas, and her 11-year-old dog, Sampson, need help. Caught in a wildfire, Sampson has third-degree burns over about 50 percent of his body, and the bills are mounting.
Matheny, once a resident of Chaffee County, was walking her dog on a hiking trail near Independence, Kansas, on April 8.
A burn was going on up the trail, but the parking lot was full of vehicles. She called 911 to tell the operator about the fire. She said the operator told her the fire was controlled, and Matheny said she felt comfortable walking up the trail.
At first she said the trail was fine where she was walking, but when she decided to turn around and start walking back the trail was covered in ash and she could not make out where it was.
Smoke and smoldering fire had cut off her egress back to the parking lot. She decided to make it to a nearby reservoir.
On the way to the reservoir, Sampson shot off through the ash. “I tried to get him back and I was screaming at him, but he wouldn’t return.”
She heard him “scream” as she followed to try to get him back.
“He must have crossed over hot coals,” Matheny said. He was under a rock overhang, and I told him to go to the water. He went to the water and stayed.”
The dog suffered third-degree burns on his paws, the pads are gone, and his lower legs, scrotum area and belly were burned.
Matheny said she and Sampson were rescued by firemen who came by boat. One fireman took Sampson to a local veterinary hospital and the other took Matheny to her car.
But this was only the beginning for Matheny and Sampson.
Matheny took Sampson to her veterinarian on April 10, but after trying to take care of him, her veterinarian told her that he felt Sampson needed more care than what she knew how to give.
Arrangements were made for a veterinarian in Topeka, Kansas, but it would be another weekend before she could take the dog there.
She called her vet on Thursday and took Sampson to an emergency, specialty facility 1½ hours away.
He has been in an intensive care unit for canines for a week at a cost of $10,000.
Matheny said she is in her 60s and on Social Security. She has been putting everything on a credit card but is running out of money.
Continued care will cost about $2,000 to $3,000 per week and will take about three more weeks before he can go home, though she said four weeks would be optimal.
Matheny said she knows this is a lot of money.
“I love my dog. I have to do everything I can to get him well,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.