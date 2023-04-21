Former resident asks for help for her dog

Dianne Matheny and her dog Sampson were hiking the same trail a couple of days before a fire burned the Labrador/rottweiler mix. The dog suffers from third-degree burns on 50 percent of its body. Graphic photos of the dog can be viewed at www.gofundme.com/f/save-sampsons-life.  

 

 Courtesy photo

Dianne Matheny, of Moran, Kansas, and her 11-year-old dog, Sampson, need help. Caught in a wildfire, Sampson has third-degree burns over about 50 percent of his body, and the bills are mounting. 

Matheny, once a resident of Chaffee County, was walking her dog on a hiking trail near Independence, Kansas, on April 8. 

