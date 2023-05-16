AHRA, Salida Gear Up for Summer

Madison Mommer, 6, picks out a prize after answering a boating trivia question at the Gear Up for Summer event Saturday in Riverside Park. Prizes included items such as key floats and glasses straps.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Riverside Park became a source for fun and learning Saturday, as Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and Salida Parks and Recreation hosted a “Gear Up for Summer” event with information and activities.

A free personal flotation device was given to the first 50 kids.

