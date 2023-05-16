AHRA, Salida Gear Up for Summer

Riverside Park became a source for fun and learning Saturday, as Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and Salida Parks and Recreation hosted a “Gear Up for Summer” event with information and activities.
A free personal flotation device was given to the first 50 kids.
The purpose of the event was to get local communities together to promote safe and fun recreation for the summer, organizer Corrine Servis said.
The main draw was the free life jacket program, she said, but other activities set up in the park included fishing rods to practice casting, hatchery trucks to observe rainbow trout, making milkweed seed pots with the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, a bear aware program, educating on “leaving no trace” and boating safety trivia.
“The water is super cold, and the way to be safe is to wear a life jacket,” Brian Phillips, Colorado Parks and Wildlife statewide boating education coordinator, said.
Ranger Rory Blackburn, who was helping operate the boating trivia station, said “the whole idea is to get people thinking about boating safety.” One free offering from his station was personal whistles, because he said it is illegal to not have a sound-producing device when on any kind of water vessel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.