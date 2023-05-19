Salida City Council heard comments from the public about food trucks being allowed on the closed portions of F Street during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Five people commented, and one of the biggest concerns mentioned was that the closure eliminated parking space, with one speaker claiming more than 60 spots were lost.
Ray Kitson, owner of Boathouse Cantina and other downtown businesses, shared his concern about the lack of parking but also brought up questions about bathroom use and trash pickup. He encouraged the city to purchase the property currently for sale on the north side of the river, directly across from his restaurant, and turn it into parking.
In other business council voted 5-1 to approve, with Councilman Mike Pollock dissenting, first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 8 of the city code to limit excessive vehicle idling within the city.
City Administrator Drew Nelson repeated to the council a statement he made in a memo to them, saying “… it must be noted that enforcement of this ordinance would be time consuming for law enforcement due to needing to witness excessive idling for a minimum of 15 minutes. The importance of enforcement of this ordinance will be on the lowest of levels for law enforcement when taken into account for the more than 8,000 annual calls for service.”
Councilwoman Jane Templeton said she didn’t think it should be left up to the police but should be allowed as a citizen’s complaint.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said if someone were parked outside her house, she would report it. She also said that if you have a child with asthma, it creates an unhealthy environment.
Pollock said he hadn’t witnessed any excessive idling himself but was worried about putting laws on the books that can’t be enforced and asked if it was just trying to force people to be polite.
Mayor Dan Shore said it was a pollution issue, and behavior could be changed by having it on the books.
The second reading and public hearing on this ordinance will be June 6.
A liquor license hearing for a fermented malt beverage license for Howard General at 108 Old Stage Road, Unit A, was continued to June 6.
Council unanimously approved:
• An amplified noise permit for High Side Bar and Grill allowing the venue to host live music until 10:30 p.m. on June 3.
• A resolution adopting the 2023-2024 policy statement for the Colorado Communities for Climate Action.
Council adjourned to executive session to discuss sewer system intergovernmental agreements, related negotiations and next steps with the Town of Poncha Springs.
No action was taken after the council returned to regular session.
