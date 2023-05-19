Salida City Council heard comments from the public about food trucks being allowed on the closed portions of F Street during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Five people commented, and one of the biggest concerns mentioned was that the closure eliminated parking space, with one speaker claiming more than 60 spots were lost. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.