Salida High School sports return Friday as both the boys and girls basketball teams head to Florence to hit the court at 7:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.
The boys team is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks league so far this season.
The Colorado High School Activities Association, in their last poll on Dec. 19, has the Spartan boys ranked at No. 2, behind Faith Christian of Arvada, and ahead of Centauri, who they beat earlier this year.
Colorado Springs Christian School, another team in the Tri-Peaks league, is ranked sixth and the boys’ team will face them on Jan. 18 on the road.
MaxPreps, the high school sports website, has Salida ranked at No. 3, behind Faith Christian and Prospect Ridge Academy from Broomfield.
MaxPreps ranks the Lady Spartans, who are 3-3 overall and 1-1 in league play, at 18th in Colorado 3A girls basketball.
The boys’ wrestling team also returns to action Friday, heading to Gunnison for a multi-school meet, and then a tournament at Western State Colorado University on Saturday.
The team is unranked, but senior Drew Johnson is currently ranked No. 1 in 3A Colorado wrestling at 215 pounds.
The Salida girls’ swim team get back in the pool Jan 11, when they had down to St. Mary’s in Colorado Springs to compete in a multi-school tournament.
The swim team is currently unranked in CHSAA rankings, but several girls on the team have qualified for the state meet already.
