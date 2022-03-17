Mike Oakley celebrates his 70th birthday today. During his entire career, he has worked for only two employers: the first was Grand Union Grocery Store in Stamford, New York, and the second was Walmart.
He worked for Walmart first in Cape Coral, Florida, then in Rome and Oneida, New York, and finally in Salida. He retired Thursday after 27 years as assistant manager at the Salida Walmart.
Friend, coworkers and his wife, Sharon, gathered at Walmart Thursday morning to wish him well on his retirement and have a piece of his retirement cake.
Walmart Manager Jonathan Fast thanked Oakley for his years of service, saying his three hallmarks were being competent, having integrity and especially being a mentor.
Coworkers, both in the store and remotely, shared comments about him and wished him well.
In conclusion he was invited to lead his last Walmart cheer.
Looking forward to retirement, Oakley said he plans to play golf, hike and fish.
