Professional drummer and drummer historian, Kelli Rae Tubbs, has requested information from The Salida Museum on the Salida Girls Drum Corps which existed around 1911 – 1912.
She and co-author Daniel Glass, an educator, author and drummer are working on a coffee table book titled “The Postcard Project: A Snapshot of Drumming Life, 1900 – 1930” which is due to be released in 2021.
“We have a framed picture of the Drum Corps on top of the music cabinet, but we don’t have much information,” Earle Kittleman Salida Museum Board member said. “The picture was donated by Dr. F.C. Lanning but there is no date of the donation.
Joy Jackson of the Salida Regional Library helped with a copy of the photo and some articles from the archives of the Salida Mail and Salida Record and it is hoped that Mountain Mail readers may be able to match names to some of the faces in the group.
“I would especially like to know if any of these girls went on to drum as a career,” Tubbs said. “We know the girls met at the Knights of Pythias hall for rehearsal. An A.M. Bates was teaching the girls to play the fife and the plan was to have 16 drummers, four fifers and one color bearer.”
Knights of Pythias Hall was upstairs of what is now the Pinon Real Estate Building on the corner of Second and F streets.
The drum corps was a division of the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic) which was made up of women who were daughters of Civil War veterans.
“I envision the Salida Girls Drum Corps will be part of possibly a two-page layout, especially if I’m able to follow one of the girls into a professional or semi-pro career as a drummer,” Tubbs said.
The drum corps was an important part of early Salida history and was almost certainly involved in the dedication of the G.A.R monument which was erected in Riverside Park on Memorial Day in 1916 and still stands.
The Salida Mail of May 30, 1916 reported that the G.A.R. and affiliated bodies would meet in the upper park (Alpine) and march to the lower park (Riverside) where the beautiful new monument will be dedicated.
The monument is made of Salida granite quarried at the Federal quarry and designed by Joseph Rizzi under the direction of the Stancato brothers. The monument bears the inscription –
“Our Honored Heroes. 1881- 1885. Erected by Salida Circle No. 12. Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic, Department of Colorado and Wyoming A.D. 1916.”
Anyone having information on the people in the photo can contact Tubbs at Kelli@KelliRaeTubbs.com.
More information about her can be found on her website at www.KelliRaeTubbs.com and videos can be viewed on www.YouTube.com/KelliRaeTubbs.
