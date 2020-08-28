Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Aug. 14.
The service is a partnership between Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and Frontier Home Health and Hospice, and serves Chaffee and Fremont counties.
Administrator and clinical manager Tambra Stutes has worked in hospice and home health since 2013 and relocated to Salida in October 2019, a press release stated.
In business since 1985, the home health and hospice team has provided care with a focus to patients’ unique needs and goals.
For more information call 719-539-7638.
