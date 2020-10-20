Voting centers open in Chaffee County

Voters in Salida have several choices when it comes to voting and turning in a ballot.
A tent is set up in front of the county building, 104 Crestone Ave., as a voting center for those who prefer to vote in person.
The tent allows for COVID-19 precautions and is large enough to provide adequate distancing as people complete their ballots.
Laptops are available for the use of the Chaffee County Clerk and election judges and barriers made of skis and voting stations with ski lift names from Monarch Mountain give the space a Colorado feel.
Stations are set up with hand sanitizer and sanitized pens and those working the voting center remain masked.
Mitchell said voters who have already filled out their ballot can drive through and drop off ballots without getting out of the car or park and drop off ballots at the drop box or in the tent.
Voters can also call ahead for a “ballot to go” at 719-966-9082.
