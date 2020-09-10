The Butch Braswell Golf Tournament, hosted by the Salida boys’ golf team, has been cancelled this year, Jim Coscarella, Salida athletic director, said.
The tournament was going to be held today at the Salida Golf Club, but due to the snow and wet weather, they had to cancel it.
Coscarella said that CHASSA had contacted them with a rescheduling date, but that it conflicted with an already scheduled tournament, so the school decided cancel this year.
The golf team was scheduled to compete in a tournament at Walking Stick Golf Course, hosted by Pueblo East on Wednesday, but it was cancelled as well.
Coach Mike Coscarella said Salida plans to head to Monte Vista for a tournament Friday, taking some of the younger players on the team for experience.
Spartan golfers will be back in full swing next week, with the second of three Tri-Peaks league tournaments Monday at the Pueblo Golf Course, a round in Buena Vista next Wednesday for the younger players, and their final Tri-Peaks tournament Sept. 18 at Hollydot Golf Course.
(0) comments
