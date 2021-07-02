Chaffee County commissioners approved a motion by Commissioner Keith Baker Tuesday to give Live Nation until July 6 to amend its application for an event permit for the Seven Peaks concert scheduled for Sept. 3-6.
The move came after an executive session to receive legal counsel and later discussion about the Live Nation application.
The amended application would need to come into compliance with state statute regarding its relationship with a nonprofit entity and into compliance with the current county public health order at the time of application.
State statute exempts nonprofit entities from the standard noise limits of 55 decibels from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and 50 decibels from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in a residential area, measured from 25 feet from a property line, “for the purpose of promoting, producing or holding cultural, entertainment, athletic or patriotic events, including, but not limited to, concerts, music festivals and fireworks displays.”
The current application lists no such nonprofit entity.
A special Chaffee County Board of Health meeting will be held at 1 p.m. July 7 to discuss event capacity, which is currently set at 5,000 people for outdoor events.
Live Nation is requesting a permit for a 20,000-person event to be held at the Meadows property owned by Buena Vistan Jed Selby.
A special meeting will take place at 9 a.m. July 14 to continue the discussion and review the amended permit request.
Public comment in writing about the specific amendments will be accepted until 5 p.m. July 8.
At the special meeting limited public comment about the specific amendment will be heard.
Jim Reid of Live Nation said the promotion company appreciated the opportunity to continue discussions into July.
