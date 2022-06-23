Stocks oscillated between losses and gains, attempting to build on Tuesday’s rebound.
Concerns around inflation, central-bank tightening, and their impact on growth remain front and center, but with stocks already down meaningfully, investor sentiment has somewhat stabilized.
Government bond yields declined, and cyclical sectors underperformed, both consistent with a cautious market tone.
Oil prices fell 3.5 percent, and other commodities declined.
President Joseph Biden called for a three-month suspension of the federal gasoline and diesel taxes ($0.184 per gallon for gasoline and $0.244 per gallon diesel) to ease financial pressures at the pump, but the measure would need Congressional approval and would likely have limited impact.
While equity markets rose sharply yesterday, bouncing after a rough week, the move lacked a specific catalyst, and there was little follow-through today.
There were no economic releases scheduled today, and investors focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Senate testimony, where he reinforced the Fed’s commitment to fighting inflation.
While a lot of the factors that are driving inflation are outside of the Fed’s control, the sharp rise in borrowing costs will have an impact on demand, economic activity and eventually inflation.
Analysts think that the economy is facing an imminent threat of a deep recession, but the path for the so-called soft landing has narrowed, and a period of weak economic growth is likely in the coming months.
With just a week left until the end of June, the S&P 500 is down 21 percent since the beginning of the year, the worst first six month of any year since 1970.
The four-decade-high inflation readings, central-bank tightening, the war in Ukraine, and lockdowns in China have all contributed to this challenging market backdrop for investors.
We doubt market volatility will disappear any time soon, and we think a durable rebound will require confirmation of moderating inflation, as well as visibility around the Fed’s ability to pause or tighten poilcy at a more gradual pace.
However, the pullback is creating compelling opportunities for those with a broader time horizon.
The average bear market, after including those that were triggered by deep recessions like in ’07-’08, saw equities decline 35 percent from the peak, while stocks gained 155 percent on average in the bull markets that followed.
We think diversification across asset classes and a focus on higher-quality investments can help navigate this spate of volatility, while also positioning investors to benefit from a return of optimism as we advance through the year.
