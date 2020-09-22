A recent premature taste of winter notwithstanding, today – Sept. 22 – is the first day of autumn.
The autumnal equinox happens at 7:31 a.m. MDT. At that time the Earth’s axis will be tilted neither away from the sun nor toward it and the length of day and night are roughly equal, depending on distance to the equator.
On the equinox and for several days before and after the equinox, the length of day will range from about 12 hours and six and one-half minutes at the equator, to 12 hours and 8 minutes at 30 degrees latitude, to 12 hours and 16 minutes at 60 degrees latitude, the National Weather Service reports.
In Salida, at 38.53 degrees north of the equator, that means today will be 12 hours, 10 minutes long and day and night will not be equal until Saturday with 12 hours of each.
The reason Earth’s seasons exist al all is that its axis is tilted at 23½ degrees.
As Earth orbits the Sun, that angle makes the northern hemisphere tilt toward the sun in June and away from the sun in December during the summer and winter solstices.
The vernal and autumnal equinoxes mark the halfway point between those two extremes.
