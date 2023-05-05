In the midst of concerns about rate restructuring and the hunt for a new CEO, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association is ready for its board election, with three seats on the table this year.
The board seat representing rural Chaffee/Lake County is contested. Incumbent Joseph Redetzke is running for the seat, challenged by Mark W. Boyle.
Redetzke has been on the SDCEA board for more than seven years, serving five as chairman.
The at-large seat held by Michael K. Robinson is also contested. He is being challenged by Jeff B. Fiedler. Robinson has served on the board since his appointment in November 2022.
Incumbent Blake T. Bennetts, representing the town of Buena Vista, is running unopposed and has been on the board since his appointment in June 2022.
The SDCEA website at www.myelectric.coop contains a wealth of information on the candidates, with a Q&A section including:
What are your personal goals for SDCEA, and what steps would you take as a board member to achieve these goals?
Redetzke: “To continue to apply my leadership skills to ensure a reinvigorated family cooperative atmosphere and culture at SDCEA that provides our members with superior continuity of service with reliable and affordable energy 24/7/365. To effectively promote and assist in the orderly energy transition SDCEA, Colorado and the country is undergoing at this time to more renewable and carbon-free sources.”
Boyle: “Reliability and security are the most important aspects of operating and maintaining a power distribution utility. I would strive to maintain SDCEA’s ability to deliver reliable energy into the future. I believe SDCEA must embrace the challenges of the clean energy transition and respond with forward-thinking innovation in order to maintain reliable and secure service. The steps are: study, plan and do; evaluate and adjust as necessary; then repeat until successful.”
Robinson: “Continue delivering both reliable and affordable energy to all members, while exploring innovative ways to do that on a curve of continuous improvement where possible. Help develop clear, actionable strategies that drive ongoing transition to renewable, clean energy.”
Fiedler: “I am interested in serving on the SDCEA board to promote the best interests of SDCEA members and of the broader communities within SDCEA’s service territory. I believe that the electric utility sector in general and SDCEA are facing unprecedented changes in the technical, economic and regulatory context within which they operate. This offers significant challenges and opportunities. I would bring a forward-looking perspective to my board role, grounded in a pragmatic, collaborative and solutions-oriented approach that I have demonstrated throughout my career.”
Bennetts: “The safety of all cooperative employees and members is my most important priority. Ensuring the cooperative has reliable energy and a positive culture must also be a priority. As a board member, I will continue to encourage these goals by taking them into consideration during each discussion and vote. I will also keep the CEO accountable for maintaining safety, reliability and positive culture.”
What specifically qualifies you to serve as a corporate fiduciary/ utility regulator?
Redetzke: “My past decades of corporate business experience and private ownership of businesses, being a director on various business and civic organizations’ boards have prepared me well plus the seven-plus years on the board of SDCEA as a director and five years as chairman. I am also a board member and vice president for the Colorado Rural Electric Association, the association that represents the 22 cooperatives in Colorado. I earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Fort Hays State University and served five years on the alumni association board of directors.”
Boyle: “I spent 30 years as an electrical engineer and manager in the power industry with the United States Bureau of Reclamation (BOR). My final job was as the division chief for over 100 engineers and managers. After retirement from BOR, I joined HDR Engineering Inc. as a part-time senior electrical engineer and project management consultant. During my employment with HDR, I led many power generation feasibility studies. I have served as a director on the board for the Williams & Hamm Ditch Co. for 10 years. I also serve as the ditch foreman, and I served as the ditch company secretary/treasurer for eight years. I served as the chairman of the Accountability Committee for my children’s elementary school for five years.”
Robinson: “I have a robust background in serving the public within the infrastructure industry, specifically telecommunications, as both an engineering/operations leader, from Fortune 100 corporate leadership to small owner/operator telecom construction businesses. I know the rigors of managing outside plant infrastructure businesses with the challenges of operating over a large, diverse landscape in rural areas. Telecommunications is much like energy; it is a necessary service for quality of life, and as such the enormous responsibility of delivering both reliable and affordable service is paramount.”
Fiedler: “I have served on several boards with fiduciary responsibility over multimillion-dollar budgets, including the Lake County school board and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners. This experience includes budgeting, oversight of expenditures and capital planning, and review of financial audits.”
Bennetts: “Specifically, I have 48-plus hours of electrical cooperative training and have received the Credentialed Cooperative Director Program Certification.”
Candidate question-and-answer columns can be found online at www.myelectric.coop/board-elections-2/ and in the May edition of Colorado Country Lifemagazine.
Additionally, SDCEA sponsored a candidate forum Thursday in Howard with additional forums scheduled for May 8 in Westcliffe at the Wet Mountain Saddle Club and May 16 in Buena Vista at the SDCEA Community Room in conjunction with the League of Women Voters. SDCEA has invited all candidates to attend these events.
This year, SDCEA’s election will also offer an online voting option for members in addition to mail-in ballots. Ballots were mailed to all members of the cooperative on May 1, including instructions on how to cast a ballot online or by mail.
“We are excited to offer this new option for our members to cast their votes for the board of directors,” said interim CEO Gary Kelly. “We understand the importance of every member’s vote and want to make sure the process is easy and accessible.”
Ongoing SDCEA listening sessions regarding the coop’s proposed rate restructuring will be held from 6-8 p.m. May 10 at Howard Hall in Howard and May 15 at the Wet Mountain Saddle Club in Westcliffe.
Members and voting delegates with current email addresses on file with the cooperative will also receive an email with voting instructions.
All ballots must be received by the election company Survey & Ballot Systems or cast online by 1 p.m. June 8 to ensure they are counted.
