The Colorado Department of Corrections has discontinued its Take Two program, which allowed offenders to work for local businesses.
This program supplied local business with paid labor that allowed them to operate at full capacity.
Businesses including Jan’s Family Restaurant, Crave and Simple Eatery relied upon the use of inmate labor especially with the housing crisis’ lack of workers in Buena Vista.
“I was one of the first ones who started the program (almost a year ago),” Jan Johnson, owner of Jan’s Family Restaurant on U.S. 24 South, said. “We kinda got off to a rough start, but once the program got started and I knew the questions to ask, everything worked out fine. When the program stopped, they just took them and we’ve had to close at 2 p.m.”
“It was a great program that had devastating consequences for us during the summer time when they took it away,” said Ryan McFadden, owner of the Crave and Simple Eatery restaurants on East Main Street.
“It always seemed unstable to me,” Brandon Tiscareno, manager of Alpine Lumber said. “It was great while it lasted, but unlike a lot of people, I didn’t put all my eggs into this one basket. So it had very little effect on us when they took the program away.”
Inmates selected for the program had to fit a certain level of criteria that included being a low safety risk to the community, 36 months or less till they were discharged from the prison system, a good record of behavior and acceptable work skills or work history.
“We have had numerous inmates that have successfully participated in and benefited from the Take Two program prior to their release, and the Department of Corrections remains committed to helping inmates re-enter society with the skills necessary to succeed,” a response from the Colorado Department of Corrections stated. “We are currently evaluating the best options for effective re-entry programs moving forward given current staffing levels at the agency. We will look forward to working with the business community in the future on options to help reduce recidivism.”
When asked if they would sign up to use the program again if it was brought back, the businesses interviewed said they would.
“I had so many nice guys in here who reminded me what a good opportunity it had been, several of them turned their lives around. They were very respectful and many of the guys were well liked by the community,” Johnson said.
The program is currently considered on pause since August, with no current date in the future for it to restart.
