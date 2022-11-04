Representatives from Caring and Sharing and Safer Salida Coalition reached some agreements Wednesday in their discussion about incidents of people congregating around the Caring and Sharing facility.
The two groups met for the first time on Oct. 18, brought together by Mayor Dan Shore and led by mediator JD Longwell, to discuss Safer Salida’s concerns about individuals hanging out around the Caring and Sharing building.
Several witnesses at the meeting said the discussion did get heated at times, and Councilman Justin Critelli left partway through the meeting.
Critelli later made a statement at the Oct. 18 city council meeting, referring to members of the Safer Salida Coalition as “hobo-phobes” and “elitists.”
One of the members of the coalition said he was disappointed Critelli wasn’t at Wednesday’s meeting, saying, “He’s not standing up for his constituents, and he can’t even be bothered to attend the meeting. He clearly does not have the best interests of our ward in mind. I was offended by what Justin said, and he won’t be getting my vote.”
During Wednesday’s meeting, the discussion, concerning the requests by the coalition and the response by Caring and Sharing, was civil.
The coalition said their biggest concern was that homeless who were using Caring and Sharing were then remaining in the neighborhood, often trespassing on private property. They also said they’ve seen drug use around the building.
One woman, who said she lives very close to the Caring and Sharing building, said she experienced trespassing when she found people sitting on her porch, plugging their phones into her outside outlets, peeing and pooping in her yard and leaving trash in her yard. She said she was very afraid of the situation.
Another neighbor talked about finding evidence of someone sleeping in their shed, having people trespass onto his yard to sit under the shade of his tree and how his current tenant, who lives and works in the home, is afraid of people hanging out in the yard. He said he has since placed a fence around the yard and put in a security system so their tenant feels safer.
Representatives from Caring and Sharing said they too had concerns about some individuals who use their facilities, and while some have received temporary or even permanent bans, they couldn’t prevent them from using public right-of-ways.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson, who was at the meeting along with Shore, said police have received several calls for incidents in the area and have made an effort to make their presence more visible in the neighborhood, along with stopping and talking with individuals who might be loitering around Caring and Sharing.
Johnson said they are limited to the number of officers, as the department is currently short-handed. He said he prefers to have three officers on duty at a time, although sometimes they can only field two.
Some of the suggestions Safer Salida had for Caring and Sharing include:
• Relocating the Sanctuary soup kitchen to another location where its services are not impacting the safety of nearby citizens.
• Hiring off-duty Salida police officers for security.
• Returning to previous hours of 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, instead of the current 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Creating a monitored zone where clients can consume resources they are there for.
• Opening a board position for a member of the Safer Salida Coalition so a neighbor voice can be included.
Gisele Riden, board president for Caring and Sharing, shared a document regarding Safer Salida’s requests, saying that relocation is not an option, unless someone were willing to give them a new building for free.
They agreed to reduce the operating hours of the soup kitchen from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with the following caveats:
• Solvista Health uses the space to meet with people who are signed up for its programs once a week for three hours.
• The Department of Motor Vehicles uses the space once a week for three hours to assist people in getting identification, driver’s licenses and other services.
• A Bible study once a week from 2-4 p.m. is open to anyone who wants to attend.
• A Celebrate Recovery meeting takes place once a week for anyone searching for assistance in their recovery journey.
In regards to having a paid off-duty SPD officer on hand, Riden said the cost is $50 per hour and isn’t possible on their budget. Riden said they would try to recruit volunteer security.
Caring and Sharing will also try to create a privacy area to be used so clients don’t eat outside the building.
They also said they would be willing to accept a member of Safer Salida to their board, but they did have some requirements for board members, including:
• Be a member of a local Christian church.
• Sign a statement of faith in Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.
• Be willing to volunteer at least once a week.
Ben Gilling, representing Safer Salida, said some of their members may not agree with those requirements, but another member spoke up and said he would be willing to work with the board and discuss those requirements, saying he believed but wasn’t currently a member of a local church.
Longwell wrapped up the meeting by saying he thought both sides had reached agreement with most of the issues, and he encouraged them to continue their discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.