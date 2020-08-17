The Colorado Department of Transportation, in cooperation with local counties, announced that Colo. 82 over Independence Pass opened with limited access and alternating traffic on Saturday.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on either side of the pass will encounter alternating traffic flow controlled by flagging personnel. Motorists are advised that only passenger vehicles, such as cars, SUVs and vans are allowed. No commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), camper trailers, recreational or similar vehicles are allowed. A 35-foot length restriction is in place.
Motorists should expect slow speeds and potential delays of up to two hours. Campers and recreational vehicles are strongly advised to seek an alternate southern route.
I-70 near Glenwood Canyon has been closed for several days due to the Grizzly Creek Fire. As a result of the I-70 closure, drivers have been attempting to use Colo. 82, although it is not an advised detour route.
The combination of heavy traffic, narrow width of the highway in several locations and vehicle length restrictions are creating unsafe travel conditions on Independence Pass.
Earlier this week multiple CMVs and vehicles towing trailers became stuck and forced a closure of the pass.
CDOT reminds travelers to be wary of using GPS mapping apps for searching alternate routes, since not all platforms provide up-to-date information.
Travelers should avoid using county or forest roads as alternate routes, as road conditions may not be favorable.
Visit COtrip.org for the latest information on road closures and conditions.
