A long-time staple for many local shoppers, Burmac Enterprises wholesale and retail grocery store will close its doors for good at 5 p.m. today after 45 years in business.
The business was started in 1975 by Doyle Burgett and Tom McCoy on property belonging to Burgett, who ran the auto salvage yard next door.
The two entrepreneurs combined their last names into Burmac.
After several years in business Burgett bought McCoy out.
The store is known for selling inexpensive groceries, mostly obtained from other businesses, for example buying out the stock of bankrupt stores, bidding on incomplete pallets from warehouses, salvaging recovered product from truck roll-offs and purchasing food from restaurants going out of business.
The groceries and other items are picked up in truckloads and unloaded at the store, usually in the early morning.
Doyle, who has developed eye problems, can’t drive anymore and pick up loads, but he still has a hand in the running of the business.
Irene Renfro, the Burgetts’ adopted daughter, took over some of the driving responsibilities and helped run the store.
Joan Burgett, Doyle’s wife, said they bought cheap to sell cheap to the public.
She said many families have a history of coming in once a month and stocking up on pick-up truck loads of groceries.
The Burgetts have had setbacks over the years.
In 1982 the store burned down and was rebuilt.
About seven years ago their home next door to the store burned down and they had to move to Howard because they couldn’t afford to rebuild their home in Salida.
When the Decker fire took hold in fall 2019, they had to close down for a month and the Burgetts were evacuated along with 24 peacocks.
The store was starting to come back from being closed for that month when COVID-19 hit in March.
Joan said COVID-19 changed the way people shop, many preferring to order online or have items delivered to their home.
Things came to a halt, she said.
Although, she said, with a laugh, Burmac had toilet paper in the spring when other local stores didn’t.
COVID-19 didn’t stop the Burgetts from taking care of their neighbors, however.
In May they set up a “Burmac Brown Bag Special” pick up in Howard, where customers from Chaffee and Fremont counties could come and get a box of staples for $20 which included five pounds each of sugar, pinto beans, flour and potatoes, three pounds of onions, a pound of butter, salt, two rolls of toilet paper, napkins and ketchup.
At the time Joan said, “We’re not getting rich, that’s for sure. We never got rich doing this store. It was always to help the underdog to sell cheap groceries at cheap prices and pass the good deals onto the consumer.”
As the many licenses needed to keep the store open come up for renewal in January, the Burgetts decided it was time to wind things up at Burmac.
Customers who have become friends through the years have been helping the Burgetts clean up and get ready to close.
Today at 5 p.m. the store will shut its doors for the last time. Whatever is left over will be donated to food pantries in Cañon City and Salida.
Joan said she didn’t know what they were going to do with the building.
The timing is deliberate, however. Saturday is the Burgetts’ wedding anniversary and Christmas Day is Joan’s birthday.
The couple plan to spend both relaxing, not working for a change and beginning a much deserved vacation.
