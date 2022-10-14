Ballot question 2D will ask voters if they agree or not with the ordinance approving the Residences at Salida Bottling Company.
The question on the ballot reads, “Shall ordinance No. 2022-06, concerning the Salida Bottling Company Project, be approved?”
On May 3 Salida City Council approved the major impact review for the Residences at Salida Bottling Company, a 16-lot subdivision on 0.6 acre at 323 W. First St., on the west corner of Colo. 291 and the Monarch Spur Trail.
After approval of the project, a citizen referendum against the project was filed, giving the council the option of reversing its decision or adding the 2D question to the ballot.
Opponents of the decision have listed the multiple variances requested by the developer as a concern, which included increasing building height, increased density, modification to how the building height is measured, increased number of stories for the buildings, decreased front setbacks and decreased required parking for the proposed commercial use.
To offset the variance requests, the developer offered and agreed to add a fourth inclusive housing unit, making a quarter of the 16 units meet the city’s inclusive housing requirements. One unit will be for sale for no more than 120 percent of the county’s area median income, $55,176 in 2020 dollars, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. One unit will be sold for less than 140 percent AMI and two at less than 160 percent AMI.
Opponents’ largest concern, however, is how the decision might be used by other developers in the future.
“If this passes, it’s a green light,” Jim LiVecchi, former Salida mayor, said, “We are concerned that if this passes, the floodgates will open, and it won’t be long before out-of-state developers come in and begin buying up cheaper homes and want to build bigger and higher, and can point to this project as previous approval. We don’t want to be overrun by those who see this as a green light.”
Salida Mayor Dan Shore said the council thought this project was something the city needed, and he was very let down that nobody stepped up to make their feelings known about the project until after it had been approved.
“It’s disappointing when you go through the process with little to no feedback,” Shore said. “It’s impossible to address concerns when nobody brings them to you. Both cases, Salida Bottling Company and Salida Crossings, had former city council members who don’t get involved. It’s impossible to address if not brought to council.”
Shore stated the land is private property, and by right the developer could build 10 condos 35 feet high.
“They are trying to create something that is aesthetically pleasing that can serve as a gateway to the community,” Shore said.
He pointed out that they are offering four affordable units. Shore said he has “crunched the numbers,” and two teachers with a child could afford the 120 percent AMI unit, while a policeman, fireman or nurse with seniority in their office could afford the 140 or 160 AMI units.
