Chaffee County Public Health announced they will be updating their testing strategies for COVID-19, in a press release Tuesday.
Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director, said the changes will be “based on new information and data gathered as we learn more about the Omicron variant while also experiencing a testing supply shortage.”
Carlstrom listed the following tests as the ones CCPH will be using and the reasons why:
Abbott Binax Now – Due to a significant shortage of these rapid antigen tests throughout the country, CCPH will be utilizing them to detect infection in the school setting for those who are symptomatic.
CUE – Molecular rapid test will be used for essential workers who are symptomatic and are needed for critical operations. CCPH reserves the right to use this test sparingly and only in the most time sensitive situations.
PCR – This gold standard test will be administered to members of the general public who are symptomatic or a close contact. Currently, there is a significant delay in receiving test results due to staffing shortages at the state health department lab and increased demand. Therefore, those who are receiving this type of test should anticipate a turnaround time of up to 5 days. People who have recently tested and are awaiting their results are urged not to call or e-mail CCPH but rather follow the appropriate guidance for the situation and wait for CCPH to contact them.
Carlstrom said everyone should self-isolate or quarantine while waiting for test results.
If a Binax Now test has a negative result, it “should be followed up with a sensitive PCR test,” Carlstrom said.
She said if you receive a positive test result with a Binax Now, CUE or PCR test, “CCPH urges the public not to seek out confirmatory testing. This unnecessarily wastes testing materials that are in limited supply.”
“Likewise, if someone in a household tests positive and other household members who are close contacts are symptomatic, CCPH defines those household members as ‘probable positives’ and therefore, a test is not recommended.
“However, if a probable positive needs official test results for travel, work, etc., they may seek out a PCR test. A rapid test is not recommended. A probable positive would follow isolation instructions.
“If you have a child who tests positive, please ensure that their school nurse is aware.”
Carlstrom said that while all CCPH testing options are currently free, the public can also purchase tests through the county, the list of testing options within the county are available at bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDTesting.
Both state and federal governments have their own at-home testing programs.
Log on to https://www.covidtests.gov/ for more on the federal program, and https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home to learn more about the Colorado program.
To learn more about isolation and quarantine within the county, go to: bit.ly/ChaffeeQuarantine.
