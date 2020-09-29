Dear Editor:
In Buena Vista and Salida, but mostly in Buena Vista, Biden/Harris yard signs are being stolen from private properties, almost as soon as they are posted. In contrast, there have been no reports of Trump signs being stolen. These are criminal behaviors in Colorado, involving both trespassing on private properties and theft.
So here’s the question: What do the perpetrators think they are accomplishing by committing these crimes? Voter intimidation? Voter suppression?
If those are their motives, the “perps” couldn’t be more mistaken.
Through their criminal acts, they are reinforcing the determination of those residents whose rights to free political speech are being infringed upon to vote for Biden/Harris and renew their support for the entire Democratic ticket.
But at the same time, these thefts are creating division, distrust and disharmony among neighbors in our small communities, sentiments that weaken all of us, regardless of political affiliation.
I am calling on the Chaffee County Republican Party — the political party that claims to stand for law and order — to publicly denounce these criminal behaviors and do everything else possible to put an end to them now.
Terri Lukas
Nathrop
