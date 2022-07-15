Chaffee County Quilts of Valor gives 1,200th quilt to Marine veteran

Linda Lafford of Chaffee County Quilts of Valor handed out the group’s 1,200th quilt July 8 to U.S. Marine Corps veteran Nick Dryzmala.
Lafford began making quilts for veterans in 2002 when her husband prompted her to do so after they found a website on the subject.
The first quilt she made went to a wounded veteran in Hawaii that same year. Shortly afterward she received a message thanking her for the quilt and expressing gratitude for how much it meant to him.
Since then the local group has sent quilts all over the country, originally starting with wounded veterans but now expanded to all veterans.
Starting off with just herself, Lafford soon found support and now meets with 12 other women to sew together the tops of the quilts before sending them to a long-arm quilter to be finished. With the help of the other quilters, Lafford said they are able to make about 50 to 75 quilts a year.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said, “I shed a lot of tears presenting quilts, and the men also shed a lot of tears.”
Dryzmala was surprised with his quilt shortly after arriving at Bev’s Stitchery on Friday. After he had his picture taken for the Quilts of Valor website, he was also given a handmade quilt case to store his quilt and keep it safe.
Lafford said people can sponsor a quilt for a $100 donation, which will pay for the material and batting used to stuff a single quilt. Sponsors will also receive a picture of the veteran receiving the quilt they sponsored.
The group also receives support from Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, which provide donations to make the quilts.
For more information and pictures of veterans receiving their quilts, visit CCQOV.org.
