After a volatile May that saw the Standard & Poor’s 500 flirting with the 20 percent bear market threshold, stocks outperformed Wednesday, while financials and consumer staples lagged.
Major international indexes were mostly lower with investors focused on growth and inflation.
China’s manufacturing activity data improved from the prior month, hinting that the worst may be over for its economy as lockdowns get gradually lifted.
However, Tuesday’s rise in Eurozone inflation to a new record high added to concerns about how far central banks need to hike rates to tame it.
Oil finished higher at $115, while the 10-year Treasury yield resumed its uptrend.
The price of crude oil was up 43 cents at $115.10 per barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $2.80 to $1,851.20.
While last week’s market gains helped sentiment stabilize, uncertainties remain, and volatility is high.
To gauge whether the rebound endures, Edward Jones analysts will look for evidence of moderating inflation and signs the Federal Reserve does not need to take a more aggressive tightening approach than what investors already expect.
The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation slowed in April from March, and market-based inflation expectations have declined from their peak.
Demand for goods and housing is moderating, while supply chains are slowly normalizing.
However, the uptrend in oil and food prices pose risks.
The focus later this week will be on the May jobs report to gauge whether wage pressures are starting to ease.
Job openings fell in April from a record in the prior month though remained elevated at roughly double the number of unemployed.
As previously communicated, the Fed will begin letting bonds mature off its about $9 trillion balance sheet, a process also known as quantitative tightening.
By allowing up to $95 billion in bonds ($60 billion in Treasuries and $35 billion in mortgage bonds) to mature every month without being replaced, the Fed will be withdrawing cash from the financial system, which along with rate hikes will serve as another tool for tightening monetary policy.
The last time the Fed attempted to shrink its asset portfolio was between 2017 and 2019.
At that time the balance-sheet reduction, which ran at a pace of $50 billion a month, didn’t start until a year after the first rate hike, and the Fed continued to hike rates until late 2018 before reversing course and bringing the hiking cycle to an end.
The effect on stocks was mixed as it evolved with the progression of the Fed tightening.
During the first 12 months, equities managed to log solid gains, but in the second year stocks struggled as policy became restrictive.
Analysts think that because the market has already priced in an aggressive rate-hiking cycle and valuations have adjusted lower, stocks can stay resilient while Fed policy normalizes, but risks could rise if policy becomes restrictive.
Expect long-term bond yields to grind higher, but similar to equities, analysts think the bulk of the adjustment might already be behind us, assuming that inflation starts to moderate in the coming months.
