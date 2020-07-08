Salida City Council approved two ordinances on first readings concerning a proposed affordable housing development Tuesday during its regular meeting.
The proposed development is on Crestone Avenue near M and Third streets.
The first ordinance, 2020-10, would rezone property in the proposed development from single family R-1 to medium-density R-2.
The second ordinance, 2020-11, will vacate a portion of Crestone Avenue so it can be used in the development.
Chaffee Housing Trust’s concept plan for the area includes six units in four buildings.
The motions passed 5-0 with Dan Shore not present. The motion 2020-11 was amended, however, to include planning commission recommendations that the site be used for affordable housing, the current access be continued until the project receives approval and city staff pursues street configuration 2. Configuration 2 would realign M Street instead of closing it and make a cul-de-sac, like in configuration 1.
“It’s certainly worth continuing the discussion,” said council member Alisa Pappenfort.
A public hearing will take place concerning the development Aug. 4.
Five members from the community spoke about the proposal during Tuesday’s citizen’s comments, and all of them said they opposed the development, sighting concerns with traffic and the street.
“Who is it bringing in and who is it driving out?” one asked about the affordable housing units.
“There will be a public hearing Aug. 4 and we can dig into it more then,” mayor P.T. Wood said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council reappointed Nina Williams and her law firm as city attorney.
The council approved resolution 2020-24, approving a subdivision plat for Confluent Park.
The council approved the City of Salida’s communications plan and noted the new website is about a month away from completion.
Council approved citizen appointments to the planning commission. Michelle Walker will continue to work on the planning commission now as a regular member instead of as an alternate.
Council also approved an extension of the Declaration of State of Local Emergency revolving around COVID-19. The declarations expire every 40 days so council needs to approve their continuations monthly.
All motions passed 5-0.
