Dr. Ralph Wentz of Wentz Foot & Ankle Specialists in Salida, a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association, was recently recertified in foot surgery and reconstructive rearfoot/ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery (ABFAS).
ABFAS board certification is the highest standard in foot and ankle surgery, a press release stated.
ABFAS requires diplomates to recertify every 10 years. In addition to passing the recertification exam, they must maintain an active, unrestricted podiatric license and active surgical privileges at a hospital or surgical center and complete 200 hours of continuing education credits per 10-year cycle.
Wentz sees patients with foot, ankle and leg conditions in his office at 920 Rush Drive and performs surgery at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
To make an appointment, call 719- 539-6600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.