The 29th annual Salida Art Walk 2021 is set for June 25 – 27 and the Salida Council for the Arts is looking for businesses in the Salida Creative District to host an artist or artists for the weekend.
All businesses are encouraged to stay open late to celebrate this fun weekend of the Salida arts scene that includes art galleries and temporary “pop up” galleries.
Hosting businesses will get a page on the Salida Council for the Arts website.
Artists can also sign up on the website at www.salidacouncilforthearts.org to have their work displayed. Artists and businesses interested in hosting artists should sign up by May 15.
