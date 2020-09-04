Buena Vista beat Poncha Springs and Salida in the town 2020 Census competition that took place Aug. 23 through Monday.
During the competition, Buena Vista achieved the largest increase in its self-response rate to the census. Buena Vista’s total increase was 0.7 percent. Salida’s was 0.5 percent and Poncha Springs had an increase of 0.2 percent. As a result, Chaffee County had an increase of 0.4 percent, bringing the county’s self-response rate to 56.6 percent as of Monday.
The Town of Buena Vista was awarded three $100 gift cards to local grocery stores.
The gift cards were used as prizes for a drawing from the confirmation pages of the Buena Vista residents who completed their census online within the set time frame.
The recipients of the gift cards are Drew Heimerl, Heather Threlkel and Billie Michalek.
“I would like to express my gratitude to all residents who participated in the competition.
The results from the population count will benefit all of our municipalities in countless ways.
Buena Vista currently has a 56.1 percent self-response rate. Poncha Springs is at 53.8 percent and Salida has a 65.7 percent self-response rate,” said Buena Vista Town Administrator Phillip Puckett.
“As we near the deadline to respond, please keep in mind that self-responses are the best option, as they are more accurate and will help save our taxpayer dollars.”
The current self-response rate for the county is now 56.7 percent. For those who have yet to complete their census, you have until the end of September to respond either on your own or with a U.S. Census Bureau field worker. Everyone who lived in the U.S. as of April 1, 2020, is required to be counted.
For questions about the census, contact April Obholz Bergeler, Chaffee County U.S. census coordinator, at 303-359-4729 or census@chaffeecounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.