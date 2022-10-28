During the Oct. 18 Salida City Council meeting, Councilman Justin Critelli made a statement about walking out of a meeting.
That meeting was Sept. 21 at A Church, a meeting between representatives of Caring and Sharing and Safer Salida Coalition, with JD Longwell serving as moderator.
Ben Gilling, head of Safer Salida, said they were a coalition of Salida residents, many living around Caring and Sharing, who are concerned about some activities that Gilling said he and others have seen, including fighting, drug selling and open consumption of alcohol.
Gilling said they reached out to Caring and Sharing, but they “weren’t getting much traction,” so they contacted their local officials, including County Commissioner Rusty Granzella, Mayor Dan Shore, Salida District 2 Councilmen Critelli and Mike Pollock and Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson.
Critelli, Johnson and Shore attended the September meeting.
Shore set up the meeting, along with Longwell, to discuss their differences.
Gilling said, “I want to stress that the Safer Salida Coalition is focused on ending the lawless behaviors that have been occurring in our community.
“In addition to the information below I would like to make clear that the Safer Salida Coalition believes in a hand-up approach. We believe our community should have a safety net in place to catch Salida citizens, should a life-changing event cause unstableness in their housing.
“The rental assistance programs offered by BETCH and Chaffee Housing Authority are both a perfect example of this type of hand-up approach.”
Some of the suggestions Safer Salida had for Caring and Sharing include:
• Relocating the Sanctuary soup kitchen to another location where its services are not impacting the safety of nearby citizens.
• Hiring off-duty Salida police officers for security.
• Returning to previous hours of 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, instead of the current 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Create a monitored zone where clients can consume resources they are there for.
• Open a board position for a member of the Safer Salida Coalition so a neighbor voice can be included.
When asked about the situation, Johnson said, “We’ve had some cases over there. It is a place people will mill around and hang out. We have been taking a more proactive approach, officers getting out and socializing with the people hanging out there.”
Caring and Sharing Director Jason Smith was unavailable for comment, but Courtney Boutwell, co-assistant manager, said she was at the meeting.
“We attended the meeting mostly because the neighbors were up in arms. They feel the Sanctuary, our soup kitchen, is attracting a bad crowd. They want us to move it up to U.S. 50. We have tried explaining to them that this is a social safety net program, that they are common and needed.
“The position of our local neighbors is mind-boggling to say the least. Once, he (Gilling) said he doesn’t care about the homeless, he only cares about his family and property values. This is a real problem in our society.”
Meeting moderator Longwell said he thought the meeting was a good exchange of thoughts from both parties, and they will be meeting again soon to see if they can come to an agreement.
“There was some heat,” Longwell said about the meeting. “That’s typical when people discuss things that are important to them. A couple of times it got a little hot, but that’s not unusual.”
When asked about Critelli’s actions, Longwell said, “I was a little surprised when he walked out. I would have liked for him to stay. His voice is important as well.”
“It was a little heated, but they were trying to find common ground,” Johnson said about the meeting. “It was just people sharing their different agreements.”
Shore, who assisted in setting up the meeting with the two parties and Longwell, said he was “just trying to get people to take a step back and have a conversation.”
“I think it was a very good first step,” Shore said. “I think we made some progress. It is an emotional issue for some people. I’d say 90 percent of the people were very civil.”
When asked if he thought Cretelli’s comments at the city council meeting were appropriate, Shore said to speak with Critelli.
“Community is looking at the bigger picture,” Shore said when asked about local residents who are concerned about their families’ safety.
