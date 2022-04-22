by D.J. DeJong
Chaffee County commissioners continued a public hearing to review Blue Triton’s annual reports and compliance with the 1041 permit renewed in 2021 for it water pumping operation, following public comment Tuesday.
Christie Barton of the Chaffee County Planning Department presented a staff report finding Blue Triton “had no major noncompliance issues during 2021 and has substantially fulfilled its obligations under the terms for year one of the 1041 extended permit.”
The permit, originally approved in 2009, was extended Aug. 3 by Chaffee County commissioners.
Larry Lawrence of Blue Triton presented a summary of the March 1 company report on its Ruby Mountain and Bighorn spring sites, operations and community philanthropy.
Among the actions he mentioned were site improvements, pump rates and local hiring efforts for drivers to transport the water to the company’s Denver bottling plant.
During the public comment period eight community members, seven from Salida and one from Buena Vista, questioned Blue Triton’s intentions and the commissioners’ actions in granting the permit extension.
Among the concerns mentioned were a conservation easement, which was part of the original permit and has yet to be finalized, and Blue Triton’s ongoing legal battle concerning its rights to water at the Strawberry Springs site near San Bernardino, California.
Most of the speakers encouraged commissioners to have an environmental study done by an independent environmental specialist to determine the validity of data provided by Blue Triton.
Following public comment, Lawrence opted not to provide immediate response, and the matter was continued until 1 p.m. May 3.
In other business, commissioners approved an allocation of $17,500 from $25,000 previously approved for Buena Vista Recreation to construct six new pickleball courts.
Earl Richmond of Buena Vista Recreation said a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application had fallen through due to stiff competition.
He said a previous allocation of funds from the county had allowed for a site to be prepared. The rest of the money for the new courts came from vigorous fundraising by Peak-to-Peak Pickleball Club and donations from several other entities. The $17,500 would allow construction of the courts to begin.
Chaffee County Road and Bridge Superintendent Mark Stacy updated commissioners on the Midland Tunnel rehabilitation project on CR 371.
The project has stalled due to a jurisdictional question with the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM must approve changes to the tunnels because of their historic value.
The BLM has agreed to accelerate the review process for the project, and a start date sometime in fall is now projected.
Commissioners approved a contract with Golden Rule Signs to replace the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau marquee-style sign near Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce on U.S. 50 with a programmable LED sign.
A liquor license application by Centerville Pit Stop was accepted. A 2-mile radius for comment was set, and a public hearing was scheduled for May 16.
Commissioners were divided on a letter of support for a harm reduction pilot project for Chaffee County Public Health.
The letter of support passed 2-1 with Commissioner Rusty Granzella dissenting.
The program would provide safe syringe disposal units, a sterile syringe program, fentanyl test strips and HIV and hepatitis C testing.
Granzella said he could not support the letter with the sterile syringe program included.
Commissioner Greg Felt said, “Personally I think this is worth a try,” adding he understood why others may not.
Commissioner Keith Baker said the primary purpose of the sterile syringe program is to prevent spread of communicable diseases, such as HIV and hepatitis C, through use of dirty or shared needles.
Granzella said he knew the decision was “controversial,” but it came down to “personal choices.”
The commissioners also approved entering an intergovernmental agreement for public school sites along with the county’s municipalities and school districts.
Under the consent agenda commissioners approved the Peak View major subdivision final plat, the county treasurer’s report and the county sheriff’s report and adopted a resolution declaring April 22-30 Dark Sky Week in Chaffee County.
