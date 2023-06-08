Central Colorado Conservancy announced it recently completed a conservation easement on the Rawhide Creek Ranch near Nathrop, which will permanently protect the nearly 737-acre ranch adjacent to Browns Canyon National Monument.

“Conservation easements are one of our main tools for protecting wide open vistas and wildlife habitat and for keeping working lands working,” Wendy McDermott, executive director of Central Colorado Conservancy, said in a press release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.