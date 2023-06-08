Central Colorado Conservancy announced it recently completed a conservation easement on the Rawhide Creek Ranch near Nathrop, which will permanently protect the nearly 737-acre ranch adjacent to Browns Canyon National Monument.
“Conservation easements are one of our main tools for protecting wide open vistas and wildlife habitat and for keeping working lands working,” Wendy McDermott, executive director of Central Colorado Conservancy, said in a press release.
“Rawhide Creek Ranch is a gorgeous, well-managed ranch nestled between the Centerville Ranch and Browns Canyon. Together, the Rawhide and Centerville conservation easements total 1,200 acres of contiguous, permanently protected land between U.S. 285 and the monument.”
The ranch is within a priority viewshed identified in the Chaffee County Heritage Area and the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway Management Plan and is ranked as a high priority for conservation within the plan. It has a piñon-juniper woodland, scenic rock outcroppings and montane grassland. It provides habitat for big game species including elk, mule deer, moose, pronghorn, black bear and mountain lion as well as for raptors, songbirds and several small mammals.
The Rawhide Creek Ranch and Tri Lazy W Ranch are owned and operated by Jay Wilson, whose cattle ranches have been in operation since the 1960s. They have won numerous awards, including Society of Range Management Excellence in Range Conservation 2008, Colorado State Land Board/DOW Permittee of the Year 2006, Upper Arkansas Conservation District and Take Pride in America Award 2009.
“It was our family’s desire to leave a legacy in Chaffee County. There is no better way than to set aside land in a conservation easement,” Wilson said. “As a ranching family, we believe that we are stewards of the land. Knowing that this land will forever remain as it exists today accomplishes our goal.”
The Rawhide Creek Ranch conservation easement was made possible with funding from Chaffee Common Ground, Great Outdoors Colorado, Meta Alice Keith Bratten Foundation, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and individual donations.
Rawhide Creek Ranch completes the Heart of the Arkansas project, which includes protection of the adjacent Centerville Ranch and nearby Arrowpoint Cattle Ranch and Pridemore Ranch. The Heart of the Arkansas project was announced by the conservancy in 2019 and was a partnership with the Trust for Public Land and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust.
