Community helps bring holiday cheer to Columbine

Every resident at Columbine Manor will get a gift again this year thanks to donations from the community.
For the eighth year in a row, Barbara Pearson-Sawyer spear-headed the adopt a grandparent effort, collecting donations to purchase the Christmas gifts to bring the seniors holiday cheer.
“This year we didn’t want to forget our seniors and at least get their packages to them,” Pearson-Sawyer said. “They normally rip into the packages as soon as they get them. It’s been rewarding to see how happy they get and we just want to bring a little holiday joy to them and make it a little more festive for the holidays for them.”
Each bag contained body lotion, hand lotion, a Christmas bell for their neck, fluffy holiday themed gripper socks, Christmas kisses, candy canes, a Santa bear and a funny elf. She said the goal is for every resident at Columbine Manor to get a package, which came out to about 50 this year.
Community members sponsored bags with $20 donations.
“We had just about enough people donate to cover the costs of the program,” Pearson-Sawyer said. “It usually comes pretty close and I make up the difference if it falls short.”
The bags, meanwhile, were set aside for several days before they were passed out as a pre-caution because of the coronavirus, Pearson-Sawyer said. Other festivities that normally accompany the event, like cookies and Santa Claus and carolers, however, had to be canceled this year. And that’s part of the reason Pearson-Sawyer said she wanted to make sure they still did something for the residents.
“The goal is to not forget our seniors,” Pearson-Sawyer said. “Some of those folks don’t even get visitors and of course now with COVID no one can go into Columbine. I appreciate the community and them stepping up every year and I was happy were able to do it this year.”
