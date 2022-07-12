Oveja Negra, the Chaffee County CommunityFoundation and other local organizations are launching a campaign to help fund the work of ASTRA, a civilian-operated, nongovernmental organization of women that is aiding Ukrainian refugees .
An Oveja Negra press release describes the situation in Lucenec, a town in the Slovak Republic where many refugees have escaped the violence in Ukraine. Currently the town has more than 100 children and seniors displaced by the conflict, whose family members returned to fight in Ukraine.
ASTRA is working to find homes, food, schooling, hygiene products, clothing and other basic necessities for these refugees.
The Salida effort is called the Sewing Hope Together Initiative. Local residents can participate by performing an act of kindness and/or making a tax-deductible donation to be entered in a drawing.
For every $10 donated, donors will receive one entry to the drawing hosted by Oveja Negra between July 9 and 24. The drawing will include $3,000 worth of custom yellow and blue Oveja Negra bags and other merchandise, experiences and swag from Chaffee County businesses.
To donate, visit www.chaffeecommunity.org/ukraine. Donors can select which prize drawing they would like to enter for each $10 of their donation. Winners will be randomly selected on July 24.
Initiative organizers said they recognize that making a financial gift is not within reach for everyone, so they are using the initiative to promote kindness. They ask participants to describe their act of kindness in a 500-word essay and send it to info@ovejanegrathreadworks.com by July 24 to get one entry in the drawing. Prize selection choice should be included in the email.
After the promotion Chaffee County Community Foundation will transfer all the generated funds to ASTRA.
