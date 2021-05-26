Sales tax returns for March 2021 were 42.46 percent higher than in the same month last year, according to town treasurer Michelle Stoke.
The town brought in $349,446.86 in March 2021, compared to $244,787.06 in the month the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
In addition, the town received $63,845.73 in arrearage for the last 3 years, bringing the total collections for that month to $413,292, which is 68 percent higher than in 2020.
March, which was the second-lowest earning month in 2020 and the ninth highest in 2019, this year brought in more sales tax dollars than all but four months last year: June, July, August and September. If you count the arrearage, March returned higher than June as well.
Between 2019 and 2020, March returns grew by 8 percent. Between 2018 and 2019, returns grew by just 3.8 percent.
March joins February this year as a typically low-earning, slow-growing month in the doldrums between the winter and summer seasons which saw massive jumps in sales tax activity between 2020 and 2021.
February jumped from $212,808 to $305,868 this year, a jump which Stoke speculated was due in part to materials being purchased for the construction on Fading West Development’s Modular Home Factory.
Thanks to all of this, the town is showing a year-to-date budget surplus of $223,232.56.
Comparing local to remote sales tax returns, $210,131 was generated locally and $62,142 came from remote sales. In 2020, the town brought in $160,159, making for a 31.20 percent improvement year to year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.