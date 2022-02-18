Salida City Attorney Nina Williams is expected to enter a plea of guilty and receive a sentence at a March 29 hearing in Chaffee County Court.
Williams was arrested Jan. 16 on charges of failure to display valid registration and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both.
She appeared before Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull Tuesday, and the matter was continued until March.
