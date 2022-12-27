Motorists should be wary on New Year’s Eve, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said, as the number of driving under the influence, or DUI, cases tends to spike on that night.
Offhand, Johnson estimated 90 percent of DUI’s get pulled over during the night shift.
Most DUIs happen during summer, when more people are out and daylight lasts longer, he said, but New Year’s Eve also sees a fair share, so the Salida Police Department has extra officers available and dedicates someone to DUI enforcement that night.
Many drivers under the influence are caught by the police making routine traffic stops for small violations, he said.
Often while people are pulled over for unrelated reasons, if they are under the influence, it leads to a DUI arrest. As part of their training, Salida police are routinely tested for drug recognition and required to take an extra class to administer tests.
“A lot of times it’s that people inebriated don’t make the best choices,” Johnson said. “They think they’re good enough to drive.” He added that often people who live nearby think because they don’t have far to go there isn’t risk.
Johnson said the Chaffee County taxi service is probably the best option for people who need rides home, as walking isn’t always safe at night.
The amount of blood alcohol content necessary for a DUI is 0.08, or 0.05 for a DWAI, driving while ability impaired.
It varies by person and by drink, Johnson said, but as a general rule of thumb, if you’ve had more than two drinks, you shouldn’t be behind a wheel. “If you ever have to ask yourself that question, the answer is yes, you’ve had too much. There’s really no good science.”
Technically, someone can get a DUI on any motorized vehicle, or even on a bicycle or horse, Johnson said, though the latter two are uncommon.
In 2021 there were 88 DUI arrests in Salida, a peak amount in the last few years, which Johnson suspects is due to several factors, including the transition stage coming out of COVID restrictions and the number of people on the police staff. This year, he suspects there will be fewer.
The fines for DUI or DWAI are statutorily driven, 11th Judicial District Deputy District Attorney Taylor Smith said, meaning they typically follow a formula based on how many times a person has been charged with them.
The maximum fine for a first-time DUI is $1,000, for a DWAI $500. For a second offense, the maximum fine is $1,500 for both DUIs and DWAIs. For a third or more, the maximum fine is $500,000. Typically fines are suspended to give incentive to complete probation, however, she said.
Those found to have 0.2 blood-alcohol are typically sentenced to 10 days in jail and for a third offense, 60 days in jail. Additionally, an individual charged with a DWAI will serve 24-48 hours of public service, and DUI will serve 48-96 hours.
Smith said, recommended that people plan their rides ahead of time, especially on New Year’s Eve when it’s competitive to find rides and the police are on the watch.
Insurance-wise, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to DUIs, Marcus Scanga of State Farm Insurance said. Either one’s rates go up substantially, or the company decides to cancel the individual’s policy when it comes up for renewal. “State Farm doesn’t touch someone with a DUI,” he said.
Every time someone applies for insurance, the insurance company runs a consumer history test. It takes about five years for a DUI to fall off someone’s insurance record, he said, and until then, there isn’t much someone with a DUI on their record can do except be at the mercy of a company willing to insure them.
Some people might be saved by having a family member on the same policy to help their rates, but many companies including State Farm will exclude the charged individual from their family’s rates.
Scanga said he would assume those with a DWAI on their record would face similar problems, but it would definitely affect their rates, even if an insurance company didn’t drop them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.