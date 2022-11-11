The 22nd annual Two-Turkey Relay Run will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Riverside Park in Salida.
Randomly selected two-person teams will run a 2-mile loop. Age and gender time bonuses add to the unpredictability of the outcome, according to a press release.
The event is mostly for fun, but teams will compete for prizes like turkeys and pies.
The competition is open to anyone who can run most of the 2-mile route. Anyone interested can register for $5 starting at 9 a.m. race day in Riverside Park. All proceeds go to the participants in the “true nonprofit” event.
The event is hosted by the Chaffee County Running Club, which promotes running for health, recreation and competition for all ages and abilities.
