Chaffee County commissioners heard from Donna Rhoades, Katy Grether and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association executive director Dominique Naccarato with an update on the Valley View School project.
Rhoades said they have received a grant from the Colorado State Historical Society and are looking for a grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA).
Christy Culp, regional manager for DOLA, said DOLA isn’t sure how much funding they will receive state, but they are moving the deadline back to Aug. 15 while they figure out their funding.
Rhoades said they estimate the project to cost $454,455.
Their current cash grants, include $199,000 from the State Historical Fund and $10,000 from the county, equaling $215,500.
They also have in-kind grants of $42,000, including $15,000 from Chaffee County Road and Bridge, $10,000 from Chaffee County Engineering and $16,000 from a waived water tab fee from Salida.
They will be requesting $196,955 from DOLA to cover the shortfall.
Naccarato spoke with them about the Corridor Management Plan update, which the state requires be updated every 10 years. Chaffee last updated it in 2009.
She said the update will cost $48,568, most of which would go to paying a consultant, but the cost could be split between the county and DOLA.
The commissioners will consider voting on it at their meeting today.
Commissioner Keith Baker said he’d heard about two companies bidding for use of the Tennessee Pass train line, one to haul agricultural goods, the other oil.
“I think we should establish a policy that we are opposed to freight trains unless they offer passenger service,” Baker said. “It’s not something we need tomorrow or next week, but something that may be helpful down the line.”
Chaffee County Landfill manager Shannon Wilcox reported that July 6 was a record breaking day, with 241 people using the landfill.
