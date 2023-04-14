The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor CapitalTezak Joint Venture will implement a 21-day closure with a detour beginning Monday for construction of two bridges on U.S. 24 between Antero Junction and Hartsel.

CDOT officials said in a press release that the 21-day full closure will shorten the construction schedule by about four months compared to using single-lane closures. The construction should be complete in three months.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.