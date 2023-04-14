The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor CapitalTezak Joint Venture will implement a 21-day closure with a detour beginning Monday for construction of two bridges on U.S. 24 between Antero Junction and Hartsel.
CDOT officials said in a press release that the 21-day full closure will shorten the construction schedule by about four months compared to using single-lane closures. The construction should be complete in three months.
The bridges at mile points 227.1 and 229.5 both were built in 1937 and will be completely replaced.
During the closure, all traffic will be detoured at the Colo. 9 and U.S. 24 junction west of Hartsel and at the U.S. 24 and U.S. 285 junction also known as Antero Junction.
The U.S. 24 closure will be in place from 8 a.m. Monday until approximately 5 p.m. May 7.
The detour route uses Colo. 9 to U.S. 285, and motorists can expect to add 25 miles and 30 minutes to travel times with the detour.
U.S. 285 traffic will not be affected by the closure.
Lane closures and other traffic notices are posted weekly to COtrip.org.
All construction schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.
