Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested John Michael Leck, 59, of Poncha Springs May 14 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Elinor Goren, 42, Hollywood, California, was arrested May 12 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, speeding and open marijuana container in vehicle. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Mario Lopez, 51, Salida, was arrested May 11 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Christopher Robert Martin, 34, Salida, was arrested May 12 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Tasha Rene Johnson, 42, Greentown, Missouri, was arrested May 11 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Isaiah Gabriel Wait, 24, Salida, was arrested May 10 on a warrant charging simple assault. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Josef Dennis Bartels, 29, Trinidad, was arrested April 30 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and speeding. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Florentino Sillas Rosales, 29, Salida, was arrested April 28 on charges of domestic violence, harassment and obstruction of telephone. He was held without bond.
Neil Austen Haglov, 72, Salida, was arrested April 25 on two warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
