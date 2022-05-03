The City of Salida Sustainability Committee launched a Clean Commuting Challenge on Earth Day to incentivize residents to replace passenger vehicle trips with human-powered trips, such as walking, bicycling and e-biking.
The goal is to reach 22,050 miles of clean commuting in 2022, a press release stated. When the goal is reached, participants will be rewarded 50 cents per mile for every mile they contributed to the goal. The challenge will be powered by TerraQuest, a mobile app created by Salidan Aaron Blondeau and the rest of their team.
Jane Templeton, chair of the Salida Sustainability Committee, said she believes the challenge will be a powerful way to raise awareness about how people can take urgent climate action now by changing their behavior.
“We were looking for a fun and innovative way to promote sustainability, and the opportunity to partner with TerraQuest kind of fell into our lap,” Templeton said. “We got the inside scoop and jumped on the chance to be the first city in the U.S. to seed climate action through a community carbon challenge.”
Blondeau said, “The bottom line is that human-powered commuting reduces carbon and gets people exercising more and connecting with each other more. It’s a win, win, win. TerraQuest is new and we’re grateful to grow it in a grassroots way starting with my hometown.”
To participate in the Salida Clean Commute Challenge, download the TerraQuest app, register an account, join by entering “SalidaCCC” in the join code field, and record your human-powered commutes that replace passenger vehicle commutes. Participants can track their mileage, the amount of carbon they have offset and have a little friendly competition via the challenge leaderboard.
For more information on the Salida Clean Commuting Challenge visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/administration/page/clean-commute-challenge.
