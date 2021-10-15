Championship game stats

                1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Salida          6  12  14  0  32

Monte Vista  0.   0   0   0   0

                           Salida         Monte Vista

First downs                20               10

Rushing yards          296               107

Passing yards             87               47

Passes                 4-11-1         3-11-2

Punts                     4-37            6-29

Fumbles lost               0                0

Yards penalized         95               79

