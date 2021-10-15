Championship game stats

The 1971 2A Colorado State Football Championship trophy will be presented to members of the 1971 team during halftime of the Salida vs. Pagosa Springs football game, which starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at Salida High School.
Players hoist coach Joe Hergert aloft, along with the 2A Colorado State Football Championship trophy, after beating Monte Vista 32-0 on Dec. 4, 1971. The team will be honored this weekend with several events, including recognition of the anniversary during the Salida High School football game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
A letter to coach Joe Hergert from Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, after Hergert was drafted by the team in 1959. Hergert played for the Packers through training camp and the preseason but was cut before the start of the regular season. He played for the inaugural AFL Buffalo Bills team in 1961-62.
Junior Larry Medina crosses into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game during the 2A Colorado State Football Championship. The Spartans shut out the Monte Visa Pirates 32-0 to win the championship on Dec. 4, 1971.
Salida High School football senior captains, from left, Tim Berry, Steve Lucero and Dave Salvi display the 2A Colorado State Football Championship trophy. Berry was an offensive tackle and kicker, Lucero was a defensive end, and Salvi was the starting quarterback.
The poster to promote the state championship game in 1971. Several players talked about the great reception they received returning from the game in Monte Vista.
