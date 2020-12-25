Chaffee County Community Foundation is looking for two Salidans and two Buena Vistans to serve on the 2021 Community Grants Review Committee.
Executive Director Joseph Teipel said the grants committee has been a standing committee of the foundation’s board; however, for each grant program the committee members have sought community members to help, provide broader perspectives and ensure a balance review and ranking process.
These volunteers will work an average of 25-30 hours from January through April, which can be done “almost exclusively remotely.”
Work will involve review of applications, conducting virtual or phone site visits and committee meetings by Zoom, telephone or in person, depending on COVID-19 restrictions.
Foundation board members will approve the new members at their board meeting Dec. 21 and announce new members thereafter.
The reason for the Community Grants Review Committee came about when Buena Vista and Salida entered into a partnership with the foundation to bring consistency, transparency and impartiality to the community grants process.
The foundation designed and administered a separate online application process in 2020 for each municipality to which organizations could quickly and consistently request grant support from Buena Vista and Salida.
Starting in 2021 the foundation will combine the community grants application process to create a single application for both municipalities.
This will lower the burden on nonprofit organizations and allow for one review committee to review, rank and conduct site visits with each applicant organization.
The committee will then submit their funding recommendations to each municipality for approval.
Applications for 2021 Community Grants Review Committee members are now being accepted and are due by Jan. 3.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and reside in the school district boundaries for their respective municipality.
Teipel said a good candidate as someone who is passionate about serving the community, has the time to commit, and, ideally, though not required, has experience with nonprofit organizations or grant making.
Residents interested in applying to volunteer for the 2021 Community Grants Review Committee should submit their application by logging on to https://www.chaffeecommunity.org/communitygrants and completing the application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.