Salida City Council unanimously approved an ordinance increasing taxes on short-term rentals during its meeting Tuesday, but not without some discussion first about changes to the language.

The emergency ordinance, which will go affect Jan. 1, was an administrative action, as voters approved the changes by ballot in November.

