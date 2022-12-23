Salida City Council unanimously approved an ordinance increasing taxes on short-term rentals during its meeting Tuesday, but not without some discussion first about changes to the language.
The emergency ordinance, which will go affect Jan. 1, was an administrative action, as voters approved the changes by ballot in November.
“You have a staff report in your packet kind of detailing the results of the election and the will of the people that established the rates for new short-term rental taxes moving forward,” City Administrator Drew Nelson said.
“This particular ordinance really is an administrative action to implement the will of the voters as they directed us, and you, in fact, put this particular matter before them back in September for the election in November. So this does implement a $1,000 tax on short-term rental permits and imposes a night rental rate, per bedroom or sleeping area, as defined in the actual ballot language itself. So it was very clear in that ballot language what people were voting for on this.”
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort brought up the option of adding the word “occupied” to the ordinance in regard to the rental rate, so that only occupied bedrooms or sleeping areas were taxed, instead of all such rooms.
Councilman Harald Kasper pointed out that this option was discussed when council first worked on the ballot language, saying there was no way staff could monitor which rooms were rented and which were not.
Pappenfort suggested trusting the owners of the short-term rentals to report it themselves.
“We should go back to a trust system,” Pappenfort said. “And go from there. I think the industry is going to have a natural life cycle, and I don’t want to be a part of ending that life cycle, which is approaching faster then people want to admit. If the industry dies, we’ll make no money at all.”
Pappenfort submitted an amendment to the proposed ordinance adding the word “occupied.” Councilman Mike Pollock second the motion, saying the word “just clarifies it a little bit” and the city would be “less likely to overcharge.”
The amendment failed, with Pappenfort and Pollock voting in favor and Kasper, Councilman Justin Critelli and Councilwoman Dominique Naccarato voting against. Councilwoman Jane Templeton was not present.
“One of the challenges we face sitting up here is that we are a statutory city and are really limited on the things we can do,” Mayor Dan Shore said. “I would have loved if we had the flexibility to pursue these initiatives where we could have looked at residential versus commercial, where we could have looked at a primary resident versus someone from out of town.
“As a home rule community we would have the ability to do that, and that’s something that comes from the people, much like the vote does. My hope would be that the people would see something like this and there could be some kind of grass roots effort to get a home rule question put on the ballot and some support for it. I really feel like our hands are tied. We’re limited by the laws at this point.”
Council unanimously approved final reading of an ordinance and a resolution approving substantial modifications to the Salida Crossings planned development and major subdivision at 1520 U.S. 50.
The project, which has been in development for several years, was purchased by BV Investments of Murphy, Texas. They have proposed to reduce the mixed-use buildings from three to two, reduce the height of those buildings from 48 feet to the code-approved 35 feet and reduce the overall living unit count from 122 to 92. That will include 72 condominiums within the mixed-use buildings, plus 20 townhouses, a new addition to the project.
Community Development Director Bill Almquist said the Planning Commission had reviewed and unanimously approved all of the proposed changes, with some conditions.
Some of the Planning Commission’s recommendations include extension of a water line to Oak Street, a landscape strip between a construction curb and the development and a plat note stating that “no short-term vacation rental licenses shall be permitted in the development.”
There was no public comment.
The council reappointed Griff Kriebel, whose term expires on Jan. 1, to the Planning Commission, moved Aaron Derwingson, an alternate, to the seat vacated by David Haynes and appointed Dan Bush as an alternate to replace Laura Atwood.
In new business, council heard the first reading and set a public hearing for Jan. 3 on changes to the Salida Municipal Code Chapter 13, Article 3, amending the existing customer class/definition of accessory dwelling units. The change will define all ADUs within the same customer class, rather then as they are separated now between rental and non-rental units, in regards to the system development fees for water and wastewater.
Council unanimously approved:
• An amendment to the 2022 budget for overruns in the Wastewater Fund to the 2022 Sewer Reconstruction project and the Poncha Trunk Line project, for the total amount of $339,000.
• A resolution approving the sale of the Salida Community Center to Salida Senior Citizens Inc., as approved by voters in November.
• A resolution authorizing Nelson to approve a lease agreement between the city and Salida Bottling Company for the parking lot at 323 First St., with a cost increase from $2,200 to $4,000.
